In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Connecticut-born rapper Saucy Santana revealed he is now signed with RCA Records.

While sitting down with DJ Envy, Angela Yee And Charlamagne Tha God, Saucy Santana went into the depths of his struggles in the industry as a gay man trying to make way as an independent artist. Santana felt like "there was only one thing stopping [him]."

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

He continued saying, "I feel like I didn’t have that complete backing with a major label. I put in a lot of work, I worked really hard being an independent artist. But I feel like now with that major backing, I can clear certain samples, I could get this radio sh*t going, I can get these bigger artists. It’s up."

Going into his reasoning behind choosing RCA over other music labels, RCA's respect for Santana's craft and hands-on approach to creating was a large factor. "When it comes down to TikTok dances, it’s me. When it comes down to videos, I’m telling them how I want my videos," he explained. "I let them know that I need somebody that understands Santana, but wants to help elevate and push Santana to the forefront."

Once word of Santana's signing came out, the "Shisha" artist tweeted, "Everybody talking shit about RCA! Look at Latto, Doja Cat & SZA and many more I didn’t mention! #NuffSaid"

Check out the interview below.