Safaree is set to welcome his first child with his wife Erica Mena and the pregnant beauty is in her third trimester, weeks away from welcoming their bundle of joy. Safaree recently made a visit to The Real to discuss his career moves as of late and of course, chatted about becoming a father for the first time. "I'm nervous. I'm in shock. I'm in disbelief. It's very surreal to me. I don't know what to do but I know I'm going to be great at what I do because I'm great at everything," Safaree said when the couple first announced they were expecting.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Real hosts got quite frank with Safaree and asked him if there are any regrets he has in his career now that he will soon be a father. “Having a daughter, I would hope that she wouldn’t go Google my name one day and see a picture of my meat hanging out," he said. "So if there was something I could take back - I didn't do it though!"

Safaree is referring to his nude leak that went down in February of 2018 when the Internet got its hands on his naked images. After the event, Safaree was offered $50K to star in porn - something he's probably grateful that he turned down.