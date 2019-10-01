Just a couple weeks after rumours suggested that Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels were expecting a baby, and the reports have proven to be true since the couple has confirmed the news with a cute Bonnie an Clyde themed photoshoot.

"Wow, wow, it's a big deal! Very big deal. I didn't know I was capable of doing this. I'm excited!" Safaree said in the clip below, as he rubbed Erica's tummy. "I'm nervous. I'm in shock. I'm in disbelief. It's very surreal to me. I don't know what to do but I know I'm going to be great at what I do because I'm great at everything."



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

On the topic of how they're going to incorporate their baby into their life of fame, Erica explained how she wanted to protect her "kid from the craziness" while Safaree had another plan. "We're going to be selective but at the same time, this baby will come out of the womb working," Safaree joked. "I was working very early. I'm about to pull a DJ Khaled. As soon as this baby comes out, we are working."

It's unclear exactly how far along Erica is in her pregnancy but cheers to the couple on their new chapter in life.