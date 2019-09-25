It appears Safaree and girlfriend Erica Mena will be welcoming their first baby together. According to reports, Erica has been confirmed pregnant.

Sources tell Hollywood Unlocked that Erica recently did a maternity shoot to celebrate her upcoming bundle of joy. Erica was reportedly planning on making the big announcement with her shoot, which will reportedly be shared on the upcoming 10th season of LHHNY, but a secret like this is hard to keep these days.

Fans had been speculating that Erica might’ve been pregnant on IG recently, but Erica denied the rumors and said she was just gaining weight from enjoying Safaree’s Jamaican food. However, it looks like they were right all along (see the pic that started it all below).

There’s no further information on how far along she is, or the gender of the baby, but a congratulations is definitely in order. The couple got engaged back on Christmas Eve, but haven’t set a date for their wedding yet. It looks like a baby might come before they tie knot now.

We’ll keep you posted on an official announcement when its made. Congrats goes out to the happy couple!

