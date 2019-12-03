Pregnancy is an incredible time for a woman and it would seem that Erica Mena is enjoying every minute of it! Mena shared a photograph of herself in FashionNova sleepwear on Instagram and she is absolutely glowing! In the picture, Erica has her hair done in braids, natural-style makeup on and a black maternity friendly bodysuit that hugs her curves.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The mom-to-be says in the caption, "This is what our third trimester is looking like. Weeks away until we meet her." Erica and her husband Safaree Samuels are soon going to be parents which is a huge turning point for any relationship. Throughout her pregnancy, Mrs. Samuels has shared tons of photos of her journey on the gram with her 4.7 million followers. In this particular picture, she looks content, at peace and happy which is what her fans and supporters hope for her at this time.

As her due date approaches, Erica seems to know how to rock her maternity gear more and more, but soon those days will be behind her. Very soon she will have a baby girl in her arms and take on the role of "mommy" to the new addition to her family. The Samuels have a lot to look forward to in 2020!