He has been intimately involved in the Love & Hip Hop franchise for years, but Safaree Samuels is frustrated with his recent portrayal. The rapper first emerged in the L&HH universe back in 2016 when he appeared in the Hollywood series, but he has since been featured in New York and currently, Atlanta. In the latter's 10th season currently on air, Safaree and his estranged wife Erica Mena address their marital issues as they prepare for the arrival of their second child together.

Samuels has been taking several hits from the public since it was officially announced that he and Mena were divorcing, and his parenting has been called into question, especially after Erica gave birth. She shared that their newborn son was in the NICU because he was premature, but Safaree was seen posting videos enjoying his vacation.

The reality star was criticized this week after Monday's (July 26) episode of L&HHATL showed Safaree and Erica having a conversation when suddenly their daughter Safire took a tumble. A guitar landed on her and Samuels was seen laughing at his daughter instead of rushing to her aid. He faced backlash over the moment, and although he has already addressed the controversy, he returned this evening (July 28) to call out the show's producers.

"And y’all LHH editors ain’t sh*t. we told y’all not to air my baby falling and y’all still used it," he tweeted. "Had us reshoot a whole bunch of bullsh*t and y’all still used that. Y’all don’t have no respect, because that was not my response of me finding out I was having a boy!" He continued, "That was tacky and tasteless!! It’s definitely about to be a wrap on my time with y’all. Y’all be wanting too much of ppl time to be doin dat type of wack sh*t!! We filmed a hr long convo for that scene and y’all chop it to 3 mins and use that and make it a focal point. Weak."

Check it out below.



Twitter