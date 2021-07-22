Iggy Azalea has faced the wrath of the internet many times in her career, but she's learned in the last year that trolls on social media will often stoop to disturbingly low levels. When she shared a cute picture of her son Onyx in a dinosaur costume, a lowlife hater responded by essentially cyberbullying a one-year-old child, clowning his outfit, and asking where his father Playboi Carti is so he could dress him in all designer. Iggy was understandably triggered by the post, responding with multiple tweets.

"Imagine being so miserable that you bully a one year old child for picking his own outfit," she tweeted. "Y’all so corny and bored and it’s really a damn shame. Just disgusting. My child is not a sub-brand for his fathers fans to obsess over or clown on because the reality is that y’all don’t like his mom so you think it’s cute to be rude about a baby and what funny stuff he wears. Know that I will smack you in person, and so will his dad."



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

When somebody responded to her and said that it wasn't "that deep," Iggy invited them to keep that same energy if they catch her in person. "Come say that shit in real life and find out that it is," she said. "I don’t play about my baby. At ALLLLLLL. And please do know he has a closet full of sneakers and more designer than their broke down can I borrow your jeans bro? Dirty carpet, going hungry all month cause you couldn’t afford that anyway, slow wifi having asses will ever have. My son is creative & full of confidence."

Safaree Samuels, who is far from Father of the Year, decided to give Iggy some parenting advice when he caught the posts, telling her, "Don't post him. We live in a sick sad world. Where innocent kids are tainted with evil eyes."

What do you think of Safaree's advice, and of Iggy's responses?