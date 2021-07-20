Safaree Samuels has been accused by his estranged wife Erica Mena of neglecting her and their newborn baby, leaving town to go party in Miami as their child stayed in the NICU for the first days of their life. Judging from Safaree's reaction upon hearing that he was having another baby with his wife, which aired during last night's episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, it shouldn't be too surprising that the reality star has been paying little attention to his newborn.

On Monday's episode of the show, Safaree learned that Erica Mena was twenty-three weeks pregnant with their child. Erica showed her husband an ultrasound on her phone before he looked up with a blank expression, asking her straight-up if she was pregnant. "We're pregnant," she corrected him before Safaree looked to be visibly distraught over the news. It took him a while to say anything meaningful before he opened up and complained that he didn't want to have another baby.

Erica has been bouncing back from her pregnancy after giving birth, but she appears to be entering a new stage in her life, filing for divorce from Safaree (can you blame her after watching this video?) and becoming a single co-parent to their two children.

Hopefully, Safaree takes care of his babies. Watch the clip below.