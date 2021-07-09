The latest season ofLove & Hip Hop Atlanta is underway and out of the gate, the series is addressing the marriage issues between Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena. Months ago, the couple announced that they were divorcing, for real this time, and their troubles have unraveled as information about their split becomes available. It is all being rehashed on VH1, and it shows that Safaree may have underestimated just how time-consuming being a father truly is.

Recently, Erica took to Instagram to call out Joe Budden's ex-girlfriend Kaylin Garcia, accusing her of carrying on a sexual relationship with Safaree. Erica gave birth days prior, and on Thursday (July 8), she shared a touching post where she revealed she has been in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for the last 10 days tending to the health of her and Safee's newborn while he's been seen out partying.



Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor / Getty Images

"Legend Brian Samuels & Mommy staying STRONG," wrote Mena in a lengthy caption. "So far five out of the ten days I felt lost. I’m feeling guilty, confused and scared. I’ve been getting phone calls and receiving messages. I’m asked a million times how I’m doing and if I’m ok. But how can you be doing? Can you really be ok right now? BUT I Remind myself , they love me and they are reaching out BECAUSE they love me. They might not understand, but they want to. This journey I’m on, feels long. It has been tough. I’m taking steps forward, and I’m taking some back.I have good days, and I’m preparing for the bad ones."

The mother of three explained that she is focused on "protecting my peace" and turning her "pain into power." Mena added, "King - Safire - Legend I promise you your mommy will make you proud. No more settling and fighting for anything that doesn’t deserve me only because you three forever deserve the best of me."

Meanwhile, it is rumored that Safaree is in Jamaica turning up for his birthday. Check out her post below.