Congratulations are reportedly in order for Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels now that the latest addition to their family has been born. The couple has been going through some tough times recently as they've announced that they're divorcing, and the news of the split came weeks after they shared they were expecting their second child together.

Hours ago, Safaree revealed that Erica had given birth after sharing a photo of himself holding their newborn. "MR Straittt jr is here!!" he wrote in the caption alongside a series of praying hands emojis.

Weeks ago, Erica posted videos and images of herself in the hospital. It was reported that in court documents, she stated that the stress from her relationship issues with Safaree put her pregnancy at risk and she was hospitalized to not give birth prematurely. The former couple has also been reportedly arguing over custody of their children, and it looks as if there was some resolution as to whether or not Safaree would be allowed inside of the birthing room.

Baby Samuels makes for Safaree's second child and Erica's third. She shares her eldest son, 14-year-old King, with Raul Conde. Check out Safaree's posts below.



Instagram Story