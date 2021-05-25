After pretending to have gotten divorced last year before admitting that they were clout-chasing, Erica Mena has officially filed for divorce from Safaree Samuels according to TMZ. She is presently expecting the couple's second child together.

This news comes after a video surfaced on social media, showing Safaree allegedly dancing intimately with another woman at the club. It's unclear if the video was filmed recently but it might have been the final straw for Erica.

The Love & Hip Hop star filed for divorce after telling fans that she has no interest in getting pregnant again. "It's not easy doing it alone," she explained. Many of their fans began to speculate on what had happened between Safaree and Erica, also noticing that both of them had deleted their recent photos together. Safaree also deleted his Mother's Day post for Erica.

The legal documents were obtained by TMZ, claiming that Erica is filing for primary physical custody of their daughter Safire, who is one year old. She also wants child support and exclusive use of their current home.

Considering the couple has aired out much of their dirty laundry on reality television, do you think their divorce might play out on the small screen too?

