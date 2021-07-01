All of the internet drama is about to be played out on the small screen now that Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is making a return to VH1. The show found itself on the outs for 2020, like several other series, but VH1 has shaped up another season to entertain fans. We've recently reported on Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena's short-lived marriage coming to a close, and it seems viewers will receive a firsthand look at what went down behind the scenes.

Love & Hip Hop New York's Yandy Smith is making a move down to the ATL with her husband Mendeecees, and while they recently went viral over his remarks during a counseling session, they look to be renewing their wedding vows. There are also a few new cast members added to shake things up including Omeretta the Great, Yung Baby Tate, and Renni Rucci.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop)

Omeretta deals with issues with her mother while Yung Baby Tate and Guapdad 4000 put their romance on display. Renni Rucci attempts to balance motherhood, a career, and a relationship with Foogiano while he remains behind bars. Kirk and Rasheeda Frost make a return as the rapper tries to build a relationship with her sister who, she claims, comes around to ask for money. Scrappy and Bambi seem to have a happy family, but as Scrappy dabbles in the Rap game once again, the couple can't stop fighting and considers divorce.

Aside from the regularly-scheduled reality television drama, the cast also spends time addressing issues pertaining to mental health, particularly for men, and they join together to discuss topics of social justice and racism. Check out the extende trailer below.