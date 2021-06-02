Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees are one of the most recognizable faces from the original Love & Hip Hop series. Their tumultuous union has been well-documented on screen, including the moments he was hit with an eight to ten-year prison sentence after being convicted of drug trafficking. Luckily for the couple, he was released from prison last year after spending just four years behind bars.

Even after his release, however, their relationship problems continued. Mendeecees recently made a comment while the two appeared on Couple's Retreat suggesting he wouldn't stay with Yandy if she were locked up. “If the shoes were on the other foot, I don’t know what I would be able to do," he said to her, moving her to tears. In their most recent on-screen spat, Mendeecees walked out on a therapy session between the two of them after growing annoyed when Yandy asked to be appreciated more.



"I feel like with Mendeecees, if he builds me up too much, he'll think I'm too big-headed and then I'll feel like I don't wanna be with him or that I wanna leave," confesses Yandy, to which Mendeecees vehemently denies.

"I could, get an award from one of the top Black organizations, I can..." she starts again before being interrupted by Mendeecees claiming he does say congratulations. She goes on before being interrupted by him once again, "But it'll just be 'Congrats on that' versus..."

He then starts raising his voice, "I don't even talk like that!" while adding Yandy was being "dehumanizing." He then snaps, "Yeah, I'm ready for this sh*t to be over with, this sh*t is getting dumb. Forreal, we going in circles now and, matter fact, I don't even wanna talk about that shit no more. F*cking dumb, this shit sounds dumb. This is stupid."

After a producer suggests they move on from the topic, he then storms out. It seems the couple has been making solid attempts to improve their relationship, but there's no telling what will happen in the end between these two.

