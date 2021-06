The cast has officially been announced for the next season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the series is back in production and some of the city's hottest hip-hop talents have been added to the cast, making for a must-watch season.

Of course, some of your favorites are set to return, including Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, Scrappy and Bambi, Spice, Karlie Redd, Sierra Gates, and Yung Joc. Some new faces will be gracing our television screens though with rappers Yung Baby Tate, Renni Rucci, and Omeretta joining. Reality stars Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris are also moving to Atlanta for the new season.

Yung Baby Tate and Renni Rucci were both recently featured on our interview series Rise & Grind. YBT is one of the rising women in rap coming out of Atlanta, signing a deal with Issa Rae's Raedio label. Renni Rucci has also been picking up steam alongside her boyfriend Foogiano, the 1017-signed rapper who recently was arrested and sentenced for burning off his ankle monitor. They've definitely got stories to tell, and we'll be watching.

Omeretta is a relative newcomer on the scene but she's already picked up attention from Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, and more.

What do you think of the new cast additions? Will you be watching next season? It debuts on VH1 on July 5.