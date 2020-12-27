Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti have been going through a rough patch as of late and it was all brought to fruition on Christmas Day, when Azalea took to Twitter with some harsh words for her ex. In those tweets, Azalea claimed that Carti wasn't making efforts to see his son Onyx and that he didn't even sign the birth certificate, which is pretty foul stuff. This all took place after Carti's album dropped, which led to even more drama.

Since that time, Iggy has had plenty of hours to contemplate everything that went down and as it stands, the two are on good terms again. Just hours ago, Iggy went back on Twitter and explained to her fans that she has spoken to Carti and for now, everything is good again. In fact, Carti will be making it a point to go see his son in the near future.

I’ve spoken to my bd and as fucked up as this shit’s been... it was for the best because now shits aired out & gonna change for the better w my son. That’s all I wanted," Iggy said. "I hate to see the bad part of me have to come out at times because I’m really just a baby angel."

This is all great news considering the drama that went down just a couple of days ago. You never want to see parents fighting on Christmas, and it's great to see these two patch things up for their son.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images