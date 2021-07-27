The broken marriage between Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena once again found itself as a top trend tonight (July 26) during the airing of the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. It was only back in October 2019 that Safaree and Erica exchanged vows in front of reality television cameras, but their wedded bliss has come to an end. While the world has already been informed of their divorce and marital woes, Love & Hip Hop viewers are watching what unfolded outside of the headlines.

Erica recently gave birth to the couple's newborn son, but on the VH1 series, she was still pregnant and caring for their daughter Safire. In a segment, the couple was together in the studio when Safire suffered a slight mishap when she fell and a guitar landed on her.



Dia Dipasupil / Staff / Getty Images

A pregnant Erica got up to care for a crying Safrire, but Safaree is seen sitting adjacent to them laughing at his little girl's tumble. Erica called him out for not jumping to the tot's rescue but Safaree seemed to play it off as if he knew she was okay. After The Neighborhood Talk reposted the scene, the rapper jumped in the comments to suggest that not all is what it seems.

"Damnn the voice over for this scene almost made it seem real," he added in the comments with laughing emojis. Still, people weren't amused and Safaree received quite a bit of backlash. Check it out below.



