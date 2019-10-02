Now that Safaree and Erica Mena have officially confirmed that they're expecting their first child together, the pair are sharing their pregnancy photos with the world. Last week, news circulated that the Love & Hip Hop New York stars have a bun in the oven, and on Tuesday, the official announcement was made by the couple after they shared a video of their photoshoot.

The soon-to-be Samuels' continue rolling out images from their pregnancy announcement, including a topless photo of Erica. In it, Erica cradles her bare baby belly as Safaree covers her breasts with his hands a la Janet Jackson's 1993 Rolling Stone magazine cover. "God knew my heart needed you. Thank you to my brother @mr_guerra & @blu_gem_ for helping bring this to life," Erica wrote in the caption. Safaree shared the same image over on his Instagram page and said, "I use to question things in life.. now I don’t. My First. Thankful 📸 @mr_guerra @blu_gem_ my work ethic is about to quadruple #wouldnthavewanteditanyotherway."

As the couple prepares for their new addition, they're also gearing up for their wedding. "I'm excited, I'm nervous, I'm in shock, I'm in disbelief," Safaree said in a recent clip about becoming a father. "It's like, very surreal to me. So, it's like, whoa. I don't know what the hell to do but I know I'm going to be great at what I do because I'm great at everything." Check out the images below.