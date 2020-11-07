Safaree has been known for his antics on social media and while they may be disrespectful at times, there are still people out there who hang on to his every word and post. This past week, his pettiness was on full display as he claimed that he and his wife Erica Mena were headed towards a divorce. This was stated in the most bizarre way possible as he said "BACHELOR!! Ending 2020 right!!" on Instagram all while tagging Divorce Court.

It was an announcement that some anticipated as the two had stopped following each other on social media. Just a couple of days ago, however, Safaree did a complete 180 and said that he wasn't actually getting a divorce from his wife and that instead, he wanted to apologize for his most recent actions on IG.

"A man is nothing without his family," he said. "Im not a bachelor & I love my wife I would never disrespect the mother of my child or wife. Sorry for being childish & Salute to all the real men out there."

Now, it seems like Mena and Safaree are doing even better as the two are on a trip for the former's birthday. In the clip below, Safaree and Mena can be seen partying it up and show affection to one another, which signals that things are going just fine.

While things appear to be back to normal for these two, one has to wonder what convinced Safaree to say they had divorced, in the first place.