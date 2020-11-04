Whew... Safaree felt like being petty today, hinting at his divorce from Erica Mena in a pretty shady way.

The rapper/songwriter, who is best known for dating Nicki Minaj, has been relegated to Love & Hip Hop status in recent years and, during the pandemic, he managed to make a killing on OnlyFans with his wife Erica Mena. Becoming two of the top-earners on the platform, it looks like they may need to transition back into their solo pages because, from the looks of things, they're headed for a divorce.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

All month, they have been rumored to have broken up after they unfollowed each other on social media and, now, it's looking clear that that much is true. Safaree just posted a picture flexing his Rolls-Royce on Instagram and he low-key tagged an account that could be seen as one of the pettiest moves of the year.

In the picture, Safaree tagged Divorce Court so, either the couple will be appearing on the show and this is some sort of publicity stunt, or he's genuinely sick of Erica and working on separating from her.

As his caption, he wrote: "BACHELOR!! Ending 2020 right!!"

Did you think they would last or did you predict the end of their relationship? Who do you think Safaree and Erica Mena should move on with, if they are indeed getting a divorce?