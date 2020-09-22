Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels may have broken up as it's being reported that the couple has unfollowed each other on social media.

Just a few months ago, the two influencers were promoting their exclusive content on OnlyFans, raking in some extra cash during the pandemic, but it looks like there may have been some trouble in paradise causing them to take a break from each other online.

It's never a good sign when you see that mutual unfollow. Generally, it can only mean one of two things. Either a split is on the horizon or it's already happened.

According to The Shade Room and Bossip, they both decided to stop following one another on IG, and Erica Mena may be sending subliminal shots to Safaree.

In her latest post, where she wades in the pool with her children, Erica writes: "MY Kids. This is what my life is about! Priorities be really fucked up for some people. Blessed I’m not one of those idiots."

She also recently retweeted a post about cutting ties with people that don't appreciate her, saying that that's her "toxic trait".

Meanwhile, Safaree has been playing it cool on social media, posting a picture of himself in the mirror, flexing his abs and preaching some fitness motivation.

The one thing that's keeping people hopeful is that Erica still has "Samuels" as her last name on Instagram. Maybe she just forgot to remove it though?

Do you think we could be witnessing the end of the Love & Hip Hop couple?

[via]