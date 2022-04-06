Sabrina Peterson says she felt "more than triggered" after seeing the video of T.I. confronting a comedian who joked about the sexual assault allegations made against him. The incident took place at a recent comedy show in Atlanta.

"The sad part is if you didn't have that footage his lies would have cost you your career," Peterson wrote in a comment on Instagram caughted by The Neighborhood Talk. "Love & light! Protect black women I was more than triggered watching him walk up on you but the blessing was he didn't have a gun like he did me. I'm a woman first & if we don't ride for us then no one will."



Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Peterson came forward back in 2021 to accuse T.I. of holding a gun to her head. Afterward, numerous accusations of sexual abuse were leveled against both T.I. and his wife, Tiny.

"There was no f*cking crime. It is nothing to charge me for," T.I. told the comedian, before stopping her from talking. "Shut the f*ck up for a second. Listen, no, no, no. As many times as you done talked on that sh*t, n***a, I'm gon' check yo' motherf*ckin' ass as long as it takes. When you stop talkin' about it, when you stop playin' with me and mine, I'ma stop sayin' something."

