The ongoing legal battle involving T.I. and Tiny has caused the Hip Hop couple to come under global scrutiny. They've reportedly been accused of sexual misconduct, rape, and drugging women from approximately two dozen alleged victims, many of whom have sought legal counsel. While the Las Vegas lawsuit against the couple has been dropped, the others are moving forward, and T.I. recently shared that he's ready to defend his name, and the names of his loved ones, for as long as it takes.

The scandal was first launched by Sabrina Peterson, a former friend of the Harrises who came forward on social media to accuse T.I. of holding a gun to her head. In a new interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Peterson addresses why she decided to call out the couple publicly. "I didn't know that several people shared these type of experiences," Peterson said in the clip.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

"I do a post and it's a caption, it's not his picture, it's not anything else. It was strictly a caption. It wasn't a video, it was an image of me with a bullhorn," she said, adding that the message was "you can't be the poison and the anecdote" to your own community. Peterson claimed that she thought if there was something wrong with her post, Tiny should have just called her and told her to take it down.

After briefly discussing the alleged contradictions in T.I.'s activism, Peterson called the rapper an "oxymoron." She added, "I have everything to do with anybody on God's green earth thinking you can control my narrative of how I can...when and how I speak, why I speak, and things of that nature. If you didn't want someone to mention that you put a gun to their head, I think it's easily said: Don't put a gun to their head."

Check out the clip of Sabrina Peterson's interview below.