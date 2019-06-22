Sabrina Caludio Goes Back To Her Roots With "As Long As You're Asleep"

Earlier this week, Miami songstress, Sabrina Claudio, released her smooth track with Wale "All My Love," and now she's back to drop off some more new music with her single “As Long as You’re Asleep.” With the track, the singer is rewinding to a time when she was just getting started with music, and realising that her passion lies within music. "This year being a difficult year forced me to be vulnerable with my music — something I was always very hesitant to do," Sabrina previously stated. "So in a way I guess I could say that I’ve become closer to my writing and dependent on it being my outlet."

The controversial Claudio took to Instagram to share news of her new music with fans, saying: “I’m taking it back to my roots. My love for singing started on YouTube making covers and my career started on SoundCloud when I made the decision to finally release my original music. This song gives me that feeling I had when I first discovered my love for what I do.” She also added that the track was "one of [her] fave ever," and that she had written it with the help of Grammy-nominated songwriter Harloe. The track itself is typical of Claudio, relaxed-tempo with a sweet falsetto throughout, and love-driven, almost poetic lyrics.