Sabrina Claudio & Wale Team Up On "All My Love"

Sabrina Claudio is seemingly trying to make her comeback since last year's controversial resurgence of the singer's old Twitter account that was filled with racist tweets. We'll leave such issues in the past for now as we present Sabrina's latest single dubbed "All My Love" with the likes of Wale.

The song is a sweet one, much like Sabrina's past releases that showcase a smooth vocal offering with Wale's verse complimenting everything perfectly.

"This year being a difficult year forced me to be vulnerable with my music — something I was always very hesitant to do," Sabrina previously stated after her controversy settled down. "So in a way I guess I could say that I’ve become closer to my writing and dependent on it being my outlet."

Stream the new-new and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Tell me lies, tell me sweet little lies

Out your mouth, I can see in your eyes

I know you think them missed calls is mine