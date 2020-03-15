Last season, the Tennessee Titans shocked the world as Ryan Tannehill led the football franchise all the way to the AFC Championship game against the eventual Super Bowl champion, Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the 31-year-old quarterback is being rewarded for his efforts signing a four-year contract with the Titans worth $118 million. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tannehill will receive $91 million in guarantees while $62 million of his contract is fully guaranteed payment. This contract has the Texas-bred quarterback raking in approximately $29.5 million per year.

After being drafted 8th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft, by the Miami Dolphins and spending the first seven years of his NFL career in Florida, he was abruptly traded to the Tennesse Titans in March 2019 for multiple draft picks. Fortunately for Tannehill, the Titans had developed a solid offensive line and provided him with running support in the form of the monstrous 6'3, 238lb running back, Derrick Henry. With all of these tools in place Ryan Tannehill was able to top the league in quarterback passer rating (117.5), earn the Comeback Player of the Year Award, and earn his first Pro Bowl nomination.

With Ryan Tannehill receiving his big payday from the Tennessee Titans, the future of Tom Brady has become ten-times more interesting, being that the Titans were aggressively pursuing the 6x Super Bowl Champion just weeks ago. With heavy-hitting quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, and Lamar Jackson having impending contract negotiations on the way, seeing Tannehill secure a bag of this magnitude, is a good sign for players of their caliber.

With that said, congratulations to Ryan Tannehill on signing a $118 million contract and check out some of his best highlights from the 2019-2020 NFL season in the video provided below.