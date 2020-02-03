The Kansas City Chiefs have won Super Bowl LIV.

Sunday night, the Chiefs faced off against the San Francisco 49ers, stepping into the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years. The last time the Chiefs made their championship appearance was in 1970 against the Minnesota Vikings to win what was then their only Lombardi Trophy. As for the 49ers, this marked their seventh super bowl appearance with their last showing coming in 2012's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite such odds, both teams came in on a level playing by most analysts' admission. Ultimately, however, the Andy Reid-led Chiefs earned their second championship win ever by a score of 20-31.

Damien Williams sealed the deal when he landed hs 10th career post-season touchdown as he scored on a short touchdown pass and a 38-yard run just minutes before the game wrapped. The Chiefs entered the fourth quarter by a ten-point deficit. Led by QB Patrick Mahomes, they managed to edge out three total touchdowns in just five minutes, overpowering their opponents.