Patrick Mahomes has been the best quarterback in the NFL over the past two seasons. In 2019, Mahomes' efforts came to fruition as his team went on to win the Super Bowl. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar is up for a contract extension and he is expected to get the payday of a lifetime. Over the past few weeks, there has been speculation as to how much money Mahomes could realistically make.

If Mahomes gets one of the biggest deals ever, he would ultimately be hurting his team's salary cap which would make it so that they couldn't afford high-level talent in the future. In a recent interview, Mahomes acknowledged this and said that at the end of the day, he just wants to win as many Super Bowls as possible, since that's the true measure of success.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

“When you look back on your career at the end of your career, you want to look back and see a lot of success, a lot of wins, a lot of Super Bowl wins hopefully — it’s something where I want to look back and see a lot of success,” Mahomes said according to Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports. “Obviously I want to get a contract, obviously I want to provide for my family for a long time and do everything like that. But I want to make sure I do it the smart way and do it the right way, and so I don’t know exactly which way that is, yet. I know that my people and the Chiefs’ people will talk about it, and will do it at the right time and for the betterment for the team.”

Stay tuned for updates on Mahomes' contract situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.