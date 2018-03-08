Derrick Henry
- SportsLatest On Titans Star Derrick Henry Trade RumorsAre the Tennessee Titans willing to deal star running back Derrick Henry?By Tyler Reed
- SportsLeBron James Reveals His Favorite NFL PlayerLeBron James has good taste.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDerrick Henry Ruled Out Of Titans' Regular-Season Finale: ReportDerrick Henry will not return during the regular season.By Cole Blake
- FootballJulio Jones Placed On IR, Will Miss At Least 3 GamesJulio Jones has been placed on injured reserve.By Cole Blake
- SportsDerrick Henry's Injury Status Gets Sobering UpdateThere was some hope that Henry would be able to come back this season.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTitans Officially Sign Adrian Peterson To Active RosterThe Titans were impressed by Peterson and signed him to their active roster.By Vaughn Johnson
- SportsDerrick Henry To Undergo Foot Surgery, Recovery Timetable RevealedThe Titans' greatest fears have come true.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDerrick Henry Could Be Out For The Season: ReportDerrick Henry means the world to the Titans.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDerrick Henry Finishes Season With Over 2000 Yards RushingDerrick Henry joined the 2000 yard club after a huge performance, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- SportsDerrick Henry Honors Kobe Bryant With Gorgeous $85K ChainDerrick Henry's new chain pays tribute to Kobe Bryant's signature "Black Mamba" nickname.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRyan Tannehill Signs $118M Contract With The Titans: Twitter ReactsRyan Tannehill secured a $118 million bag and Twitter hilariously reacted. By Dominiq R.
- SportsDerrick Henry Delivers Expensive Gift To Titans O-Line After Huge WinHenry is a great teammate.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeMarco Murray Released By Tennessee TitansDerrick Henry will take over as Tennessee's lead back.By Kyle Rooney