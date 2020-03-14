Tom Brady Has Two Requirements For Teams Trying To Sign Him

Tom Brady is entering the final era of his illustrious football career and he has just two requirements for those franchises hoping to land his services. While it is rumored that the 42-year-old quarterback is unlikely to resign another contract with New England Patriots and renegotiations with the franchise have gone sour, Tom Brady is now courting the idea of signing with another NFL team and leading their franchise to a Super Bowl opportunity. But, only on two conditions.

Al Bello/Getty Images

ESPN's very own Dianna Russini has revealed what Tom Brady's two requirements for any team attempting to sign him stating on the Get Up this week:

"Some of the things Brady wants: Control over roster [and] he wants to be part of making decisions the play calling." Russini then went on to add, "I talked to Tampa Bay. They would love to have Tom Brady. They are willing to give Tom Brady the things he needs, he wants."

While footage of Tom Brady FaceTiming Titans' head coach, Mike Vrabel, Tennessee's wet dream of possibly landing the most-winningest quarterback in NFL history could quite possibly be over. While teams like the new-look Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers appear to want to go all-in for the six-time NFL Champion.

With the NFL free agency set to begin on March 18, Tom Brady's list of options could be dramatically shortened with his demands of playing the role of partial general manager and offensive coordinator. However, with his record of reaching the Super Bowl a total of nine times and his career coming to an end, are his demands that far-fetched? According to ESPN, there are eight teams willing to provide Tom Brady with whatever he wants for him to take over at the quarterback position for their franchise.

Check out Dianna Russini's segment on Tom Brady's free agency requirements in the video provided below.