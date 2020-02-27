Tom Brady to the Las Vegas Raiders? Tom Brady to the Los Angeles Chargers? Tom Brady to any team other than the New England Patriots? It's tough to envision No. 12 quarterbacking any franchise other than the one he has spent his first 20 NFL seasons with, but there seems to be a growing belief that he will leave once free agency officially opens.

During Thursday's episode of "Get Up," ESPN's Jeff Darlington revealed that he would be "stunned" if Brady stuck with the Patriots.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Says Darlington, "There are people very close to Tom Brady who are being told by Tom Brady, 'It's not gonna happen. I'm going somewhere else.'" He adds, "We need to wrap our minds around the fact that it is far more likely than not that Tom Brady will not be back with the Patriots. I am now at the point where I would be stunned if Tom Brady returns to the Patriots."

Adding further belief that Brady's run in New England is coming to a close comes from The Boston Herald's Karen Guregian, who reports that the Pats have not even reached out to Brady to discuss a new contract. Similar to Jeff Darling's comments, Guregian notes that Brady's chances of staying in New England are "not looking good."