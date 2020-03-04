When people think about Tom Brady, they think about the New England Patriots. When people think about the New England Patriots, they think about Tom Brady. At this point, the two go hand in hand. It's easy to see why. Brady has played 20 seasons with the Patriots and has won an astonishing six Super Bowl championships. This month, he will become a free agent for the first time in his career. Brady has a huge decision to make and there is a real chance he could be playing for a team not named the Patriots next season.

In a report from Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports, it was revealed that Brady had a conversation with Bill Belichick recently although it "wasn't particularly productive." The two sides spoke on the phone but it has yet to be revealed if any real contract talks went down.

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Based on this report, one can make the assumption that it's not looking too good for the Patriots. Brady has been linked to the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders which are interesting fits, to say the least. With this in mind, the NFL free agency could be very interesting. Whoever Brady signs with will most likely part ways with their starting QB which means another player will find themselves on the open market.

Needless to say, we're in for a wild ride.