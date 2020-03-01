Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and Jimmy Fallon all attended Saturday’s Syracuse-UNC game. At one point during the telecast, Edelman says “He’s coming back, he’s coming back," but Brady's response has fans worried, according to Boston.com.

Brady then shakes his head and says something that the microphones couldn't pick up, but many on Twitter have pointed out it seems like a "he's not."

Further, a video captured by a fan behind Brady appears to show him on FaceTime with Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel. "Brady to the titans confirmed ??," the fan writes.

Edelman continued to lobby for Brady's return to New England on Instagram after the game writing, "New England is a Tomocracy," with a picture of a shirt reading "Stay Tom 2020."

Mark Wahlberg recently weighed in on where he thinks Brady may end up after this offseason: “I think he has an idea of what he wants to do, and I want him to do whatever is best for him and his family,” Wahlberg said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “Like I said, he’s brought us so much joy. I’ve taken my son to games and spent time with him. I think it would be nice [if he stayed in New England], but again, if he wants to go elsewhere, I’ll root him on wherever he goes.”