Mark Wahlberg appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday promoting his Netflix movie “Spenser Confidential” and gave his take on Tom Brady's NFL future.

Adam Glanzman / Getty Images

“If Tom goes somewhere else, I’ll support him. He’s given us so much joy in six Super Bowls. I can root for him,” Wahlberg told Kimmel.

“I think he has an idea of what he wants to do, and I want him to do what’s best for him and his family. He’s brought us so much joy. I think hopefully the Patriots will be smart enough to pay him. I think if not, the Raiders are obviously an option,” said Wahlberg. “He’s gonna want to go somewhere where he can win.”

Wahlberg worked with Brady on his film Ted 2, where Brady made a cameo as himself during the movie.

Kimmel asks whether Brady likes him or Matt Damon more, to which Wahlberg responds, "Me. I actually put him in a movie. We immortalized him in Ted 2.”

Recent reports from ESPN's Jeff Darlington suggest Brady is likely to leave New England: "Tom Brady is currently operating under the belief that he will enter free agency to play somewhere other than New England next season," he said.