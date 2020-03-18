Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, made a generous donation to two separate food banks in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But even during the announcement of their combined charitable act, the Deadpool actor couldn't help but take a shot at his longtime 'rival' and counterpart, Hugh Jackman, during the process. For years both, Reynolds and Jackman have been participating in an ongoing fictitious beef to publicly humiliate one another. Last year, the two attempted to end their ongoing feud on camera but failed miserably. Now, the rivalry continues even during a philanthropic act of generosity. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donated a total of $1 million to be split between the Feeding America and Food Banks Canada organizations. The Waiting... actor took to his Twitter account to encourage others to the same for those in need struggling, captioning his statement, "I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole. If you can help, visit, http://FeedingAmerica.org and/or http://FoodBanksCanada.ca." Within the post, the declaration reads:

"Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low-income families. Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA. If you can give, these orgs need our help. Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection."

The 43-year-old thespian then closed out his call-to-action taking a dig at the Wolverine actor, writing:

"(Hugh Jackman’s # is 1-555-[crying emoji]-HUGH.)"

Blake Lively also took to her social media accounts to announce her act of charity and to encourage others to participate in coronavirus relief efforts. However, it appears that she might be on Team Hugh as she ended her statement, writing:

"Sending so much love," the post reads. "Now can someone please tell Ryan that ’emotional distancing’ from his mother in law is not a thing. Nothing can save him."

Even in the midst of a global pandemic, the saga between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman has yet to come to an end. Check out the duos "truce" in the video provided below.