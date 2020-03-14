Feeding America
Jeff Bezos Puts Wealth To Good Use With Humongous Donation. Jeff Bezos' donation is going to help a lot of starving families during this public health crisis.
Tom Brady Reveals His Plan To Help During Coronavirus Pandemic. Tom Brady is making sure millions of families don't go hungry during this time of need.
Rihanna's Foundation Donates $5 Million To Fight Coronavirus. Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation has donated a total of $5 million to various organizations that are helping those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Ciara & Russell Wilson Donate 1 Million Meals To Seattle Food Bank. Ciara and Russell Wilson shared a video on social media where they announced their donation and encouraged others to help in any way they could.
Ryan Reynolds Disses Hugh Jackman During Donation Statement. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's bromance beef will never end, even in the midst of a global pandemic.
Steph & Ayesha Curry Help Feed Oakland Kids Amid School Closures. Steph and Ayesha Curry are working with a few organizations to help feed children in the Oakland community amid school closures as a result of coronavirus.