Fanatic owner Michael Rubin has launched the All In Challenge, a social media effort that has gone viral. It's all in hopes of donating food and resources to people in need, especially during this quarantine, and celebrities are lending their platforms to the cause. Justin Bieber and Leonardo DiCaprio have joined the challenge, along with Drake who recently announced that he was offering a trip on his private plane, a pair of concert tickets, an invitation to a private party, and an overall once-in-a-lifetime experience.



Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff / Getty Images

Famous couple Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara have added their names to the All In Challenge and took to social media to share what a lucky winner can expect to receive from them. "Babe, what do you wanna give 'em?" Russell asked Ciara. "A double date with Russ and I." The pair added that the winner would be flown to Russ and CiCi's city in a private plane and then share a meal at one of the couple's favorite hot spots.

They also challenged Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez along with John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen. Check out Russell and Ciara's video below.