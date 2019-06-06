Russ Is Feeling "Paranoid" In His New Single

Fresh after announcing the release of his upcoming inspirational book It's All In Your Head, Russ has returned with yet another single drop. The track, titled“Paranoid,” is Russ’ fourth new release of the year, and follows “AINT GOIN BACK,” “All I Want” and “Civil War.” The song's production is handled by Boi-1da, Rowan, and MNO - whom Russ previously collaborated with on his summer bop "Civil War". The song's title was said to be inspired by a time the musician thought someone had broken into his house but later realized that there was actually nobody there.

Earlier today, Russ tweeted that he felt "like dropping a song," and less than an hour later, he did just that. The track is a slower melody than its preceding "Civil War," and features Russ' classic smooth vocals over a chilled-out and steady beat, fit with guitar riffs to add to the relaxed and nostalgiac vibes. The artist also integrated some, pretty respectable, flows throughout the track, as well as some switches between pitches - prompting a fan to inquire whether there were any features on the track, to which Russ tweeted "nawww all me 🙏🙏," in response.

Quotable Lyrics:

I ain't gonna lie, every night I got stress

I ain't gonna lie, I've been thinking I'm next

That's why I got a gun to the right and a gun down the hall and a gun to the motherf*cking left

That's why I got cameras all over the place

Fame ain't as glamorous as everyone thinks