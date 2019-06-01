Rapper, producer, and songwriter Russ is set to release a book titled IT'S ALL IN YOUR HEAD. The 26-year-old has been breaking records and making waves in the music industry, so it's only fitting that he expands his portfolio by writing he first book. The "Civil War" rapper announced his new project on Twitter when he shared, "Wrote my first book…IT’S ALL IN YOUR HEAD. Hope this helps some people out. Preorder available now in bio." He also stated that the release date is scheduled for November 12.

"With chapters named after his most powerful and popular songs, IT'S ALL IN YOUR HEAD will reflect on the lessons he’s learned from his career, family, and relationships," publisher Harper Collins wrote on their website. "He’ll push readers to bet on themselves, take those leaps of faith, and recognize struggles as opportunities. With illustrations throughout consistent with the brand Russ has built and his fan base loves, IT'S ALL IN YOUR HEAD will give readers an inside-look at the man and the motivation behind the music."

Harper Collins suggests there's also spiritual element associated with Russ's forthcoming project. "A lover of books like The Alchemist and The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success, Russ delivers a short, potent, inspirational, raw, and honest book that gives readers a way to find self-belief and unlock their potential. Fans already rely on Russ as an inspiration of confidence; now, he is taking it to the next level with this book, which will contain lyrics from his music and visuals that reflect his inimitable style."

After sharing the link to pre-order the book, Russ tweeted that it's already the #1 best-selling book on Amazon. Are you going to read Russ's words of motivation?