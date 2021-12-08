Russ Drops Off Impressive "CHOMP 2" Ft. Snoop Dogg, Westside Gunn, Jay Electronica, Lloyd Banks & More

The end of the year often prompts conversations about the best records or singles that have been released, and sometimes, artists squeeze in their offering at the 25th hour. It was just over a year ago that Russ delivered his CHOMP project where he dropped heavy bars with the help of lyrical beasts like KXNG Crooked, Benny The Butcher, Busta Rhymes, and Black Thought. The record was short but sweet, and fans couldn't get enough of not only each artist's pen game but also the praise-worthy production.

At the top of Wednesday (December 8), Russ returned with the second installment as he dropped off CHOMP 2. This time around, we have a more elongated effort stacked to the nines with artists and producers that are well-established and well-respected in the Rap Game. CHOMP 2 is just as impressive as the first and certainly deserves a back-to-back listen.

Features include looks from Ransom, Papoose, The Game, Westside Gunn, Styles P, Jadakiss, Big K.R.I.T., Snoop Dogg, DJ Premier, Jay Electronica, Big Sean, Wale, Joey Bada$$, HitBoy, Conway The Machine, Ghostface Killah, Cyhi The Prynce, Lloyd Banks, and Mozzy. Production credits also include heavy-hitters like Harry Fraud, Boi-1da, HitBoy, Statik Selektah, 9th Wonder, DJ Premier, and many more.

Stream CHOMP 2 and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Sheep

2. Blue Chip ft. Ransom

3. Bucket Hat Low ft. Papoose

4. Nothin New ft. The Game

5. Salute ft Westside Gunn, Styles P

6. Faith ft. Jadakiss

7. Free ft. Big K.R.I.T., Snoop Dogg, DJ Premier

8. Top of the World ft. Jay Electronica

9. Note to Self ft. Big Sean, Wale, Joey Bada$$, Hit-Boy

10. Hustler Freestyle

11. Distance ft. Conway The Machine, Ghostface Killah

12. Get It ft. Cyhi The Prynce, Lloyd Banks

13. Enjoy the View ft. Mozzy

14. Golden