mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Russ Drops Off Impressive "CHOMP 2" Ft. Snoop Dogg, Westside Gunn, Jay Electronica, Lloyd Banks & More

Erika Marie
December 08, 2021 02:11
6.1K Views
4312
71
CoverCover

CHOMP 2
Russ

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
79% (39)
Rate
Audience Rating
31 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
8 MAKE IT STOP

He also stacked his producers to include the likes of Hit-Boy, Boi-1da, DJ Premier, 9th Wonder, and Harry Fraud.


The end of the year often prompts conversations about the best records or singles that have been released, and sometimes, artists squeeze in their offering at the 25th hour. It was just over a year ago that Russ delivered his CHOMP project where he dropped heavy bars with the help of lyrical beasts like KXNG Crooked, Benny The Butcher, Busta Rhymes, and Black Thought. The record was short but sweet, and fans couldn't get enough of not only each artist's pen game but also the praise-worthy production.

At the top of Wednesday (December 8), Russ returned with the second installment as he dropped off CHOMP 2. This time around, we have a more elongated effort stacked to the nines with artists and producers that are well-established and well-respected in the Rap Game. CHOMP 2 is just as impressive as the first and certainly deserves a back-to-back listen.

Features include looks from Ransom, Papoose, The Game, Westside Gunn, Styles P, Jadakiss, Big K.R.I.T., Snoop Dogg, DJ Premier, Jay Electronica, Big Sean, Wale, Joey Bada$$, HitBoy, Conway The Machine, Ghostface Killah, Cyhi The Prynce, Lloyd Banks, and Mozzy. Production credits also include heavy-hitters like Harry Fraud, Boi-1da, HitBoy, Statik Selektah, 9th Wonder, DJ Premier, and many more.

Stream CHOMP 2 and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Sheep
2. Blue Chip ft. Ransom
3. Bucket Hat Low ft. Papoose
4. Nothin New ft. The Game
5. Salute ft Westside Gunn, Styles P
6. Faith ft. Jadakiss
7. Free ft. Big K.R.I.T., Snoop Dogg, DJ Premier
8. Top of the World ft. Jay Electronica
9. Note to Self ft. Big Sean, Wale, Joey Bada$$, Hit-Boy
10. Hustler Freestyle
11. Distance ft. Conway The Machine, Ghostface Killah
12. Get It ft. Cyhi The Prynce, Lloyd Banks
13. Enjoy the View ft. Mozzy
14. Golden

Russ Hit-Boy Statik Selektah Boi-1da Harry Fraud Big Sean Papoose The Game Westside Gunn Styles P Big K.R.I.T. Lloyd Banks
71 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Russ Drops Off Impressive "CHOMP 2" Ft. Snoop Dogg, Westside Gunn, Jay Electronica, Lloyd Banks & More
4312
71
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject