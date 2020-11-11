No matter how you feel about Russ, it cannot be denied that he's in the midst of a winning streak. For one, his recently unveiled weekly income seems to indicate an extremely firm grasp on music industry navigation, ensuring that he'll always have a leg up on his label-beholden competition. As he recently made abundantly clear on his bar-heavy "Congrats Freestyle," he has no intention of sharing the pie with any record mogul, particularly those with nefarious intentions.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Now, in the wake of his most lyrically formidable track in a minute, Russ has officially unveiled the tracklist to his upcoming Chomp EP, a five-song effort stacked with some heavy hitters on both the mic and production fronts. And that's not an exaggeration, with appearances from KXNG Crooked, Ab-SoulBusta Rhymes, DJ Premier, The Alchemist, Benny The Butcher, Black Thought, and 9th Wonder. On paper, it's enough to entice any fan of lyrically-driven hip-hop, even those who haven't opted to dive deeper into the deeper Russ catalog.

It's clear that there's plenty of mutual respect found throughout. Benny The Butcher recently declared Russ to be among one of the few emcees that inspire him. Last August Russ paid homage to Ab-Soul, who he declared to be one of the "best rappers alive." One has to wonder if their upcoming collaboration came as a result of the praise, or if "Who Wants What" had already been recorded and Russ was simply reacting to a monstrous verse from Soulo. Either way, expect Chomp to be an exciting body of work when it arrives and stay tuned for further news on the release date.

Check out the full tracklist and album artwork below.

1. Stockholm Syndrome ft. KXNG Crooked

Prod. By Russ



2. Who Want What ft. Russ

Prod. By Russ

3. Inside Job ft. DJ Premier

Prod. By DJ Premier

4. Line Em Up ft. Busta Rhymes

Prod. By The Alchemist

5. Momentum ft. Benny The Butcher & Black Thought

Prod. By 9th Wonder