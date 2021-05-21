Russ Acknowledges His Flaws On "3:15 (Breathe)"

Disliking Russ used to be a running joke amongst rappers who arose during the SoundCloud Era, but contrary to the played-out antics of rappers like Lil Pump, the Shake The Snow Globe artist continues to prove his longevity and artistic capabilities with every new release.

Over the past month alone, Russ has treated fans with impressive singles like "Small Talk" and "STATUS," and today, the independent artist has returned once more with an intense new single, titled "3:15 (Breathe)."

The somber track features two verses in which Russ takes turns deconstructing his partner's issues and acknowledging his own flaws. Stitched together by a soulful sample of Ina Wroldsen's vocal contribution on Jax Jones' "Breathe," Russ's new single is an emotional and hard-hitting offering from the Atlanta artist.

Check out Russ's new single "3:15 (Breathe)" below.

Quotable Lyrics

All I ever tried to do was help you understand and grow

Light the way for truths that if not for me simply wouldn't show

Unless you get somebody else who's on my level, but you know

That there's no one on my level, you gon' realize if you don't