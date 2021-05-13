It looks like Jim Jones wants some smoke on the basketball court, or at the very least he’s running his mouth with a couple of rapper-hoopers. Earlier today, Philly native & Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast host Gillie Da Kid, shared a video of him and rapper Russ going head to head in a 1-on-1 basketball game, and in the comments was Capo himself looking for some action. In fact, Jones said he would kill both of them even “wit a bad shoulder.”

“Kill both of y’all wit a bad shoulder u takin advantage of Russ,” Jimmy said to Gillie in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KING GILLIE (@gillie_da_king)

Now who knows how serious Capo was when it comes to this threat and challenge, but we do know Gillie is nice with the rock. Hell, according to Russ, Gillie whooped him 8-2 over a course of ten games. “Gillie whooped me like 8-2 lmao idk how you in that crazy of shape smh show my floater tho,” the rapper added.

Paras Griffin/ Getty Images

Look for even more heated and star-studded match-ups in season two of The Crew League (TCL), which is coming later this Summer and is already set to include artists such as Chris Brown, G-Eazy, Rowdy Rebel and Pardison Fontaine, among others. Stay tuned. What two rappers would you like to see face off one-on-one?

[Via]