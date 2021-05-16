mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Russ Has A Lot To Say About Wealth And Fame On "STATUS"

Alexander Cole
May 16, 2021 13:51
STATUS
Russ reflects on what it's like to become famous with his new single "STATUS."


Back in 2017 and 2018, Russ always seemed to be in a battle with the SoundCloud world. His comments on drug use and the business of hip-hop rubbed people the wrong way, although his fans did not seem to care. Russ can travel across the world and attract thousands of people to his shows, which is a talent that is rare for most artists. He has been able to remain consistent throughout this time and in 2021 he plans on keeping up the momentum.

His latest release is yet another example of that as he came through with the track "STATUS." In terms of production, this song has that smooth feel that most Russ songs possess. As for the lyrics, Russ raps about the wealth and success he has accumulated over the years and how it affects the way he sees people and their intentions. Overall, it's a solid effort from the rapper and you can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Got a home in Atlanta, I'm 'bout to have two
Better than me? Nah, I'm better than you
Got a text, and it said she about to come through
What it is, what it ain't, what it does, what it do? True

Russ
