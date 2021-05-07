mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Njomza & Russ Connect For "Winter In Atlanta"

Mitch Findlay
May 07, 2021 13:04
Njomza and Russ connect to spend the "Winter In Atlanta," an intimate and atmospheric new duet.


Njomza has come through with her brand new single "Winter In Atlanta," enlisting Russ for the vibey and understated collaboration. A low-key drop perfect for soundtracking a late-night cruise -- as exemplified in the simple but tonally appropriate new video -- Njomza's airy melodic chops shine as she takes to the atmospheric production. "Tell your other bitches that your busy," she sings, emphasizing a strong and possibly ill-advised romantic connection. "They ain't gotta know that you're with me." 

Though occasionally known for melodies himself, Russ opts for bars on his section, a choice that rounds out "Winter In Atlanta" quite nicely. "I ain't with you, you could say the same," he raps, providing another side to the story. "Neither of us takes the blame, fuck though I'm drowning in your box I feel like David Blaine." Check out the intimate and introspective new collab from Njomza and Russ here, and share your thoughts below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I ain't with you, you could say the same
Neither of us takes the blame,
Fuck though I'm drowning in your box I feel like David Blaine

