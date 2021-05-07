Russ Slides On "Small Talk"

By now, Russ' range has been well-documented. Throughout his career, he's collaborated with R&B artists like Kehlani and Kiana Ledé for more vibey tracks while also linking up with artists like BIA for more club-friendly tunes.

On "Small Talk," the Atlanta artist goes bar for bar on the self-produced track. Russ notably owns all his masters, an accomplishment he's never too shy to brag about and taking a few bars to do so on the new track. The singe is the first in his commitment to releasing one song every week for the next few weeks.

"No Small Talk, song a week starts back May 7th," announced the artist while sharing a preview of the track to his Instagram page. He famously first effectively changed his career trajectory back in 2015 by doing the same thing on his Soundcloud account to build ample buzz around his music.

Of course, all the hard work paid off and the hitmaker is now a multi-Platinum artist with numerous RIAA certifications and several Billboard-charting singles. Listen to Russ talk his sh*t on "Small Talk" below and let us know what you think!

Quotable Lyrics:

Please shut the f*ck up if you don't have the deal ready

I really don't want to waste my time

My lawyer told y'all better have ten mil' ready

But it's cool, I ain't trippin', I'm eatin'