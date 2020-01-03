Rubi Rose Has Some Weirdos In Her DMs: "N***as Wanna Drink My Bath Water"

Rubi Rose opts for Drake over Lil Wayne on the new episode of "This Or That."

After appearing in the music video for Migos' smash hit "Bad And Boujee," Kentucky native Rubi Rose started gaining traction as a social media star. Her ties to Playboi Carti and other rappers made her into a household name for an internet-savvy community of hip-hop fans and now, she's chasing her own career in music. Having released some booming tracks in the last few months, Rubi Rose is ready for the spotlight to finally be on her. She stopped by our office in New York to play along with our This Or That game, being forced into some dilemma-inducing decisions and revealing some more about herself to the fans.

Right off the bat, Rubi Rose classifies herself as more of a morning person, selecting breakfast over dinner most days. She zoomed through our questions, eventually landing on one about her direct messaging habits. Rose confirmed that, as Yo Gotti suggested, it does truly go down in the DMs.

"My Instagram DMs definitely, n***as is wyling," says Rose. "N***as wanna suck my farts, drink my bathwater, like, crazy stuff."

As for her musical taste, Rubi Rose rocks with anything Drake releases, making her decision obvious for when we asked if she'd rather listen to Drizzy or Weezy. "I'm gonna have to go with Drake," she said. "Every song Drake makes... but that's hard! Drake is, like, different. But no... Drake. Duh."

Watch the new episode of This or That with Rubi Rose above.