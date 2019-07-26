this or that
- HNHH TVDave East Is The Authority On New York Staples In "This Or That"How can you choose between Nike Air Force 1s and Timberlands???ByAlex Zidel1.9K Views
- HNHH TVViral Sensation ZaZa Picks Between Nicki Minaj & Cardi B In Kid's Edition Of "This Or That"ZaZa is the most adorable little girl on the planet.ByAlex Zidel7.9K Views
- MusicYungeen Ace Maintains LeBron Is Better Than Jordan On "This Or That"Yungeen Ace is the latest to answer the tough questions. ByMitch Findlay722 Views
- HNHH TVRubi Rose Has Some Weirdos In Her DMs: "N***as Wanna Drink My Bath Water"Rubi Rose opts for Drake over Lil Wayne on the new episode of "This Or That."ByAlex Zidel7.6K Views
- Original ContentRexx Life Raj Explains How He Got Played At Popeyes When The Chicken Sandwich ReturnedThe Bay Area artist also has difficulty choosing between Steph Curry and Damian Lillard.ByAlex Zidel4.3K Views
- HNHH TVCasanova Wants To Be The Richest Man In The World Instead Of The SmartestCasanova chooses between LeBron James & Michael Jordan and more on "This Or That."ByAlex Zidel1.7K Views
- MusicCraig Xen Reveals His Go-To Eminem Album On "This Or That"Craig Xen also chooses his favorites from Dr. Dre and Linkin Park.ByAlex Zidel1467 Views
- HNHH TVAbby Jasmine Explains Why She Chooses Drake Over Lil Wayne On "This Or That"Abby Jasmine also expresses her love of Chick-Fil-A in our exclusive chat with her.ByAlex Zidel4.4K Views
- Original ContentKash Doll Details The Nastiest NSFW Photo She's Gotten On "This Or That"Kash Doll chooses Instagram over Twitter, Jordans over Yeezys, and more.ByAlex Zidel5.7K Views
- HNHH TVTech N9ne Already Knows People Won't Like His Answers On "This Or That"Tech N9ne gives mad props to Kanye West and tells an electric story about Caribou Lou.ByAlex Zidel14.3K Views
- HNHH TVRJ Chooses Between Lakers & Clippers, Popeyes & Chick-Fil-A, & MoreRJMrLA joins us for the latest episode of "This Or That."ByAlex Zidel1.9K Views
- HNHH TVZacari Names One Of His Favorite Kanye West Songs & Explains Why He Prefers Michael Jordan To LeBron JamesTDE's Zacari also shows mad love to Drake on "This Or That."ByAlex Zidel2.4K Views
- HNHH TVKILLY Explains Why He'll Choose Drake Over Lil Wayne Any DayKILLY makes some hard decisions on the latest episode of "This Or That."ByAlex Zidel5.7K Views
- HNHH TVYung Gravy Accidentally Almost Shouts Out R. Kelly On "This Or That"Yung Gravy chooses weed over alcohol, FaceTime over texting, and more.ByAlex Zidel5.7K Views
- MusicComethazine Reps St. Louis By Choosing Fav Nelly Songs On "This Or That"Comethazine gives us a tour of St. Louis through his "This Or That" selections.ByAlex Zidel2.4K Views
- HNHH TVLil Keed Picks Lil Wayne Over Drake & Speaks On Quitting Weed On "This Or That"Lil Keed also chooses Michael Jordan over LeBron James.ByAlex Zidel5.0K Views
- HNHH TVMoneybagg Yo Chooses Between Kanye West Production Or A Verse On "This Or That"Moneybagg Yo picks between Instagram & Twitter, Yeezys or Jordans, and more.ByAlex Zidel4.1K Views
- MusicMaxo Kream Chooses Between Weed & Booze, Drake & Weezy, And More On "This Or That"Maxo Kream is swift and decisive when faced with difficult questions. ByMitch Findlay2.6K Views