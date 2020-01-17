Royce Da 5'9" has been having a ridiculous start to the year. Not only has the esteemed lyricist gracefully slid into the production game, landing two production credits alongside three verses on Eminem's surprise drop Music To Get Murdered By, he also came through and produced the entirety of his upcoming album The Allegory. With Bad Meets Evil on the brain and tensions between former Shady 2.0 Boys at an all-time high, Royce has officially unveiled the complete tracklist to his upcoming studio album.

Clocking in at a staggering twenty-two tracks, though Royce previously told Joe Budden that some would be shorter in length, The Allegory features guest appearances from Grafh, Westside Gunn, Kid Vishis, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, KXNG Crooked, CyHi The Prynce, T.I., Vince Staples, and more. As of now, we've already heard "Black Savage" and "Overcomer," both of which featured Royce showing off his newfound skillset behind the boards.

Look for The Allegory to arrive on February 21st, and check out the tracklist below. In the meantime, check out the brand new video for "Overcomer," and sound off - are you excited to hear the official follow-up to Book Of Ryan?

1. Mr. Grace (Intro)

2. Dope Man feat. Emanny & Cedric The Entertainer

3. I Don’t Age

4. Pendulum feat. Ashley Sorrell

5. I Play Forever feat. Grafh

6. Ice Cream (Interlude)

7. On The Block feat. Oswin Benjamin & DJ Premier

8. Generation Is Broken

9. Overcomer feat. Westside Gunn

10. Mrs. Grace (Interlude)

11. Thou Shall feat. Kid Vishis

12. FUBU feat. Conway The Machine

13. A Black Man Favorite Shoe (Skit)

14. Upside Down feat. Ashley Sorrell & Benny The Butcher

15. Perspective (Skit)

16. Tricked feat. KXNG Crooked

17. Black People In America

18. Black Savage feat. Sy Ari Da Kid, White Gold, CyHi The Prynce & T.I.

19. Rhinestone Doo Rag

20. Young World feat. Vince Staples & G Perico

21. My People Free feat. Ashley Sorrell

22. Hero feat. White Gold