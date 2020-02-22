the allegory
- MusicRoyce Da 5’9 Teases "The Allegory" Follow-Up: "I Don’t Want To Do Another Dark Album"Royce Da 5’9 says that he doesn't want his next album to be as "dark" as 2020's "The Allegory."By Cole Blake
- Music VideosRoyce Da 5'9" Revisits "The Allegory" With "I Don't Age" VideoRoyce Da 5'9" celebrates one year of "The Allegory" by dropping off some new visuals for "I Don't Age." By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentRoyce Da 5'9" Reflects On Grammy Nom, Lil Wayne's Legacy, & If The Current Era Creates "Timeless" MusicOn Day 9 of HNHH Presents: 12 Days Of Christmas, Royce Da 5'9" reflects on his discography, learning production from Denaun & DJ Premier, his first Grammy nomination, the love-hate relationship between artist and media, and much more. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Claims Cordae's Label Stopped His "Allegory" Verse To "Keep Him Young"Following his recent Grammy nomination for "The Allegory," Royce Da 5'9" chopped it up with PSA Hip-Hop on topics ranging from Cordae to Eminem. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Celebrates Royce Da 5'9" & Alchemist's Grammy NomsFollowing Grammy nominations for Royce Da 5'9" and The Alchemist, Eminem took to Twitter to congratulate his longtime pals. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Jokes About BET Lyricist Of The Year SnubElite wordsmith Royce Da 5'9" takes a moment to address his absence from BET's Hip-Hop Lyricist Of The Year category.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Talks "The Allegory," Yelawolf, And Lord Jamar On Rap RadarRoyce Da 5'9" opens up about "The Allegory," developing as a producer, and his current stance on Yelawolf during his new Rap Radar interview. By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsRoyce Da 5'9" "The Allegory" Album ReviewRoyce Da 5'9's self-produced "The Allegory" finds the Detroit rapper waxing philosophical, his confidence at an all-time high. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Vs Royce Da 5'9: Who Raps Better In 2020?With both Royce Da 5'9" and Eminem having dropped new albums in 2020, fans have debated whether Bad has surpassed Evil on the mic. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWhite Gold Reflects On Connecting With Eminem & Royce Da 5'9"Newcomer White Gold reveals how he originally linked up with the Bad Meets Evil boys, Eminem and Royce Da 5'9". By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Elaborates On Anti-Vaxx Lyrics On "The Allegory"Royce Da 5'9" faced some backlash over anti-vaxx lyrics on "Tricked" but he's not budging from his stance. By Aron A.
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Spits Fire Bars On L.A. Leakers FreestyleFollowing the release of "The Allegory," Royce Da 5'9" hit up the LA Leakers to spit freestyle bars and body some instrumentals. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsRoyce Da 5'9" Attempts To Reconcile With His Abusive Father On "Hero" Ft. White GoldRoyce Da 5'9" navigates his complicated relationship with his abusive father on the White Gold-assisted "Hero."By Lynn S.
- SongsRoyce Da 5'9'' Teams Up With Vince Staples & G Perico On "Young World"Royce Da 5'9" x Vince Staples x G Perico preach on "Young World." By Dominiq R.