Pop Smoke has been undefeated with the posthumous releases. A founding father of Brooklyn drill, Pop continues to lay his iconic vocals on tracks even in the afterlife. Most recently, the late rapper can be heard on a new Rowdy Rebel song that the GS9 crew member previewed on social media. Rowdy was released from prison last week on December 15th but is already working on new material.

The 29-year-old Brooklyn native shared footage of himself cooking up in the studio, previewing a new drill track featuring the king of the genre himself. He spoke candidly about his relationship with the rapper and his passing in a recent interview. "I didn’t even know bro, good," Rowdy said of Pop's death. "Shit was hurtful. Again, another fall to the city. Again, another young bro, just...for what? It was a sad moment."

From the sounds of it, the Rowdy and Pop linkup is a match made in drill heaven. The Canarsie rapper, known for his distinct voice and as the face of the Brooklyn drill scene, has still managed to deliver countless verses since his tragic passing earlier this year. Just earlier this week, the rapper's team released the visual for his hit "What You Know Bout Love."

As always, rest easy Pop. Are you guys excited about the new collab? Let us know in the comments.